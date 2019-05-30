May 30, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT

Colby Alexander Synesael - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research Analyst



Colby Synesael, I'm the communications infrastructure analyst here at Cowen. For this presentation, we have Digital Realty. From Digital Realty, we have the company's CFO, Andy Power. Andy, thanks for joining us.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Colby. Appreciate you having us here.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Research AnalystSo why don't I start off talking about demand. So you said that you expect hyperscale leasing to pick up in the second half of 2019. Based on your current funnel and the conversations you're having, do you still believe that?- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFOSure. I don't think we've seen any change to our outlook for the remainder of 2019. From our commentary on the call, it feels like [2 short] weeks ago, we still see a