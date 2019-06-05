Jun 05, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT

Ross Lawrence Smotrich - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So good afternoon, everybody. Thank you all for joining us. I'm Ross Smotrich, the REIT analyst for Barclays and thrilled to be here to introduce Bill Stein and ask him a couple of questions about Digital Realty. So I have a couple of prepared questions, and then hopefully, we'll leave some time at the end for your questions. So please when the time comes, don't be shy.



For those of you who don't know Bill, he is the CEO and Director of Digital, a role he took on in 2014. He joined the firm in 2004 from GI Partners, which was the predecessor private equity entity that formed the company. It's fair to say that since taking over as CEO, he's had a pretty material role in transforming Digital into what it is today. And I'm going to ask him to describe that in a moment. Prior to joining GI, he had a 30-year track record of leadership experience at firms like PNC; TriNet, another REIT; and Westinghouse. He's trained as a lawyer and he's from Pittsburgh, but we don't hold that against him.



So Bill.