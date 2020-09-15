Sep 15, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

Michael J. Funk - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



Hello. Good morning. This is Michael Funk, the data security analyst at Bank of America. Very happy to have Digital Realty joining us today.



On the call with us are Bill Stein, CEO; Andy Power, CFO; and CIO, Greg Wright. The call will go for approximately 35 minutes.



I wanted to begin by giving Bill an opportunity to just kind of give us a brief overview of the last quarter and maybe just talk about priorities for the remainder of the year and looking into 2021. So Bill, thank you for being on the call today. Hope we could start with that.



Arthur William Stein - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, Michael. Thanks for having us. Hello, everybody, this is Bill Stein. I'm the CEO of Digital. As those of you who follow us know, we had a really strong second quarter. We beat on the bottom line, but I think more impressive was the bookings for the quarter, really a record quarter in just about every respect, I think our bookings in the