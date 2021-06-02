Digital Realty Trust Inc at Cowen TMT Conference Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 05:50PM GMT

Colby Alexander Synesael - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon, good morning. My name is Colby Synesael, and I'm the communications infrastructure and telecom services analyst here at Cowen. Welcome to day 2 of Cowen's TMT Conference.



For this fireside chat, we have Digital Realty. And from Digital Realty, we have the company's CFO, Andy Power. We have 30 minutes for this discussion. I've prepared a bunch of questions, which I'm going to ask to Andy. But if you have some of your own questions, please feel free to use the chat function, and I'll see those questions come up. And as I see appropriate, I'll try to weave those in as well.



But with that, Andy, thank you so much for being here. Really appreciate it.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Colby. Pleasure to do it. Good to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst