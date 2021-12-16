Dec 16, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Jonathan Michael Petersen - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - SVP & Equity Analyst



Hey, everybody. Good afternoon. Good morning to Andy over there in San Francisco. We're really glad to have Andy Power from Digital Realty here with us today. He's the President and Chief Financial Officer of DLR.



First off, Andy, congrats on the promotion to President a few weeks ago.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you, Jon. Appreciate it.



Jonathan Michael Petersen - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - SVP & Equity Analyst



Well earned. I thought we could just start, I could just give you a few minutes, maybe just talk just very briefly, I think most of you all are probably familiar with Digital Realty as a company. So maybe just a brief start there. And then just maybe talk about demand for data centers, just generally what you're seeing right now in the market.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - President & CFO



Sure.