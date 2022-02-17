Q4 2021 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the call over to Jim Huseby, Digital Realty's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jim Huseby - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Digital Realty's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein; and President and CFO, Andy Power; Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Corey Dyer are also on the call, and they will be available for Q&A.



Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions on today's call. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



For a further discussion of the risks related to our business, please see our 10-K and subsequent