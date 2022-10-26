Oct 26, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Jordan Sadler, Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Public and Private Investor Relations. Jordan, please go ahead.
Jordan Sadler - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Public & Private IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Digital Realty's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are CEO, Bill Stein; and President and CFO, Andy Power; Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp; and Chief Revenue Officer, Corey Dyer, also on the call and will be available for Q&A.
Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions on today's call. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our
Q3 2022 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 26, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...