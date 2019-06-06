Jun 06, 2019 / 05:25PM GMT

David Bryan Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome everybody to the presentation for Digital Realty. I want to introduce myself. Dave Rodgers with Baird, office industrial and data center analyst on the REIT team. And also with me today I have Andy Power, he's the Chief Financial Officer of Digital Realty; and John Stewart, who's the senior VP of Investor Relations. There'll be a breakout session with John after the presentation today. Digital Realty is a $38 billion global data center REIT at the heart of growth and automation, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. With 34 million square feet across 14 countries, more than 2,000 customers, we're certainly happy that Andy and John are here today to, really, give us clear -- greater clarity and insight on the business today.



So maybe turn to Andy and say, can you really start by explaining your business in a simplistic way, the real estate components of it and the breadth and depth of the key verticals that you participate in? And I