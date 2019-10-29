Oct 29, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Digital Realty Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Stewart, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John J. Stewart - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you, Sean. The speakers on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein; CFO, Andy Power; and Interxion's CEO, David Ruberg. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright; and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.
Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.
This call will contain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to net income are included in
Q3 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings and To Combine with InterXion Holding NV Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
