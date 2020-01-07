Jan 07, 2020 / 06:15PM GMT

Michael Rollins - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and U.S. Telecoms Analyst



And disclosures are available at the registration desk. For those of you joining us via the webcast, I'm Mike Rollins. I cover the communications services and infrastructure category here at Citi Research.



I'd like to welcome back Andy Power, Chief Financial Officer of Digital Realty. Also joining us is John Stewart, who manages investor relations for Digital. Thank you both for joining us today.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Michael Rollins - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and U.S. Telecoms Analyst



Well, Andy, before we start, I'll just go through one little housekeeping thing. We do have the microphones around the room. So if you have a question at any time, just push the button on the microphone, the light will go on, and we'll get to you as soon as we can.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD and U