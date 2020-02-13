Q4 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the Digital Realty Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Please note this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to John Stewart, Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John J. Stewart - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Sean. The speakers on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein; and SVP, Finance, Matt Mercier. CIO, Greg Wright; CTO, Chris Sharp; and Corey Dyer, EVP, Sales and Marketing, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.



Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.



This call will contain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to net income are included in the supplemental package