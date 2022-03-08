Mar 08, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT

Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research



All right. Good afternoon. My name is Frank Louthan. I'm the senior (inaudible) analyst here at Raymond James, covering data centers, telecom and cable and a bunch of other things. I'm very pleased to have Digital Realty Trust here again with us this year. We have Matt Mercier here. He's going to go through a couple of quick slides on the company, give you a little bit of the lay of the land there, and then I'll go through some questions, get some from you folks and hopefully learn a little bit. Matt, turn it over to you.



Matthew Mercier - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Accounting



Great. All right. Well, thank you, everyone, for your interest in Digital Realty. It's been -- it's the first -- I'm sure you've heard this before, but the last conference I went to live was this one and the first one coming back, it's this one. So it's good to be here 2 years later and be live. And hopefully, there will be several more to follow as the world feels