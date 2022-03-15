Mar 15, 2022 / 12:50PM GMT

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director



All right. Everybody can go ahead and please take their seats. I'm Matt Niknam, comm infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank, and we're very pleased to be joined by Digital Realty's SVP of Finance, Matt Mercier. Matt, welcome.



Matthew Mercier - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Accounting



Thank you.



Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director



So maybe to start, Matt is going to give a brief presentation before we get into the question-and-answer session. So Matt, I will turn it over to you.



Matthew Mercier - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Accounting



Yes. Great. Well, thanks, everybody. Thanks for having us here. It's great to be back in person. We'll just do kind of by -- a little bit of background on the company, and then we'll go into the Q&A.



But for those of who are less familiar, Digital Realty, we're the leading provider of cloud and