Jun 06, 2023 / 03:45PM GMT

Jonathan Michael Petersen - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - SVP & Equity Analyst



All right. I think we can get started. Thanks -- thank you, everybody, for joining us today. My name is John Peterson. I'm the Head of our research team at Jefferies. Really honored to have the Digital Realty team here with me today. For any of you that follow my research, this is my top overall pick in the REIT space. So I think there's a lot of really exciting stuff to talk about today. So you have pretty full room here, so I think you guys all agree.



But joining us today, we have Andy Power, who is the CEO; Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, right. I got it. Okay. So I'm going to hand it over to them to give us a brief introduction. I have a list of questions. But if you guys have questions, we'll also open it up to those as well.



Andrew P. Power - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jon. Again, I'm Andy Power, I'm CEO of Digital Realty for -- I've been in this seat now for 5 whole months, fun time in the world to step into it