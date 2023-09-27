Sep 27, 2023 / 07:20PM GMT

Jonathan Atkin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Welcome everbody to our afternoon session. I'm John Atkin with RBC. We're going to spend the next 30 minutes doing some Q&A with Digital Realty Trust. From the company, we have Matt Mercier, the Chief Financial Officer and Jordan Sadler, the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome, gentlemen.



Matthew R. Mercier - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystAnd I think maybe just to kind of level set, give us the latest sort of highlights around scale of your platform and trends that you've seen in 2023 to date in your various business segments.- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CFOSure. I'll start off with -- I think 2023 started off for us on a pretty positive outlook. So -- and this was before the AI, call it, wave craze that's been more