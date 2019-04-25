Q1 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
John J. Stewart - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you, Andrea. The speakers on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein, and CFO, Andy Power. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright, and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.
Management may make forward-looking statements including guidance and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. This call will contain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to net income
