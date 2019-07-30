Jul 30, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Digital Realty Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to John Stewart, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
John J. Stewart - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thank you, Andrea. The speakers on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein; and CFO, Andy Power. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp, are also the call and will be available for Q&A.
Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.
This call will contain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to the net income are included in the supplemental
Q2 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...