Sep 10, 2019 / 05:25PM GMT

Michael J. Funk - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



(technical difficulty)



data center infrastructure analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch if you don't know me. Really happy to once again have Bill Stein and Andy Power with us here at the REIT conference.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VPI know there's been a ton of focus last few quarters on kind of the myopic obsession with Northern Virginia supply and demand and leasing activity. By necessity, we do have Bill with us today, want to give him a chance to set the table and maybe just discuss his top 3 strategic priorities for the company over the next 12 to 24 months?- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure. Yes, thanks, Michael. So in terms of -- well, in no particular order, I'd say, first is our go-to market. So greater emphasis on generating colocation business and enterprise business, not at the expense of the cloud service providers, but in