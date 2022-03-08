Mar 08, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT
Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD of Equity Research
All right. Good afternoon. My name is Frank Louthan. I'm the senior (inaudible) analyst here at Raymond James, covering data centers, telecom and cable and a bunch of other things. I'm very pleased to have Digital Realty Trust here again with us this year. We have Matt Mercier here. He's going to go through a couple of quick slides on the company, give you a little bit of the lay of the land there, and then I'll go through some questions, get some from you folks and hopefully learn a little bit. Matt, turn it over to you.
Matthew Mercier - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Finance & Accounting
Great. All right. Well, thank you, everyone, for your interest in Digital Realty. It's been -- it's the first -- I'm sure you've heard this before, but the last conference I went to live was this one and the first one coming back, it's this one. So it's good to be here 2 years later and be live. And hopefully, there will be several more to follow as the world feels
Digital Realty Trust Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 08, 2022 / 06:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...