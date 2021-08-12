Q2 2021 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights along with operational results. Ron Bain, who was named CFO in June, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions. I would like to point out that we posted a Q2 2021 supplemental investor deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful.



With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments. During the course of this conference call, the