Q4 2021 VAALCO Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the VAALCO Energy Year-end 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Al Petrie, Investor Relations Coordinator. Please go ahead.



Al Petrie - VAALCO Energy, Inc. - IR Coordinator



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VAALCO Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call. After I cover the forward-looking statements, George Maxwell, our CEO, will review key highlights along with operational results. Ron Bain, our CFO, will then provide a more in-depth financial review. George will then return for some closing comments before we take your questions.



(Operator Instructions) I'd like to point out that we posted a Q4 2021 supplemental investor deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and guidance that should be helpful. With that, let me proceed with our forward-looking statement comments.



During the course of this conference call, the