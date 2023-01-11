Jan 11, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Lawrence Scott Solow - CJS Securities, Inc. - Senior Research Analyst



Great. Welcome back, everybody. I'm Larry Solow, a research analyst and partner with CJS. We are pleased to have with us the management team from Enhabit. Presenting from management are: Barbara Jacobsmeyer, CEO; and Crissy Carlisle, CFO. Enhabit is a provider of home health and hospice services who spun off from Encompass Health in July '22.



With that, I'm going to hand the call over to Barbara for about 10, 15-minute overview, and then we'll go into a Q&A after that. Barbara, it's all yours.



Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer - Enhabit, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Larry. So I'm going to discuss through a few slides to give you a little background on the company. Just a quick overview, Enhabit is a leading provider of home health and hospice services. For over 20 years, we've provided the cost-effective care while achieving high-quality outcomes.



We operate nationally across 34 states with over 10,000 employees. Our culture focusing on the high quality of