Mar 14, 2023 / 04:40PM GMT

Michael David Wiederhorn - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. And welcome to Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Michael Wiederhorn, the health care services analyst. It's my pleasure today to have Enhabit Home Health & Hospice. We have Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Jacobsmeyer; and Chief Financial Officer, Crissy Carlisle. Thank you guys for joining us.



Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer - Enhabit, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you.



Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Enhabit, Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Michael David Wiederhorn - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Today, we'll do a fireside. So we'll keep this pretty informal. And hopefully, you guys will get a lot out of this.



Questions and Answers:

- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystSo we'll start with the