Sep 04, 2019 / 07:10PM GMT

Matthew Dale Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Well, good afternoon, everyone. I think we're ready to get started. My name is Matthew Gillmor, and I cover health care provider and technology stocks for Baird. We're very pleased and excited to have the management team from Encompass present, again, at the company -- at the conference this year.



As most of you know, Encompass is one of the leading providers of post-acute services focused on inpatient rehab as well as home health and hospice.



Representing the company, we have Mark Tarr, Chief Executive Officer; and Doug Coltharp, CFO; and Crissy Carlisle from Investor Relations is in the audience.



Mark's going to run through a couple of slides to introduce the company and get sort of everyone oriented on story and then we'll jump into Q&A. I'll, of course, lead the Q&A. If there are questions from the audience, we'd love to hear from you. There is an iPad here where you can e-mail a question up or you can just raise your hand.



So with that,