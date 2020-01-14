Jan 14, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary Paul Taylor - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



We're good? Great. Well, thanks for sticking with us this afternoon on Day 6 of -- or whatever day this is -- Day 2. Day 2 of the JPMorgan conference, just feels that way. But we have plenty of energy left for Encompass Health.



Encompass is one of the nation's largest provider of post-acute services, both facility and home-based. The company is the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehab facilities, fourth largest provider of home health services and a top 10 provider in hospice. The company will generate about $4.5 billion of revenue in 2019. And the presentation today will be President and CEO, Mark Tarr.



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Gary. Gary just did the first 4 slides of my presentation. But -- good afternoon, and thanks for joining us today. It's our pleasure to be back here at the conference and have a chance to tell the Encompass Health story.



Start off with the disclosure language around our forward