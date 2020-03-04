Encompass Health Corp Investor Day Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - Chief IR Officer



Connected care, superior outcomes, it's what we do every day at Encompass Health. And today, we're here to tell you more about just how we do that and to provide the longer-term outlook for our company to you. I'm Crissy Carlisle, Chief Investor Relations Officer for Encompass Health, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2020 Investor Day.



At your seat, you should find this brochure. Inside is the agenda and don't worry, every time you see break, there'll be food and snacks and drinks available for you. The WiFi password is on the back of this brochure. And if you have any other logistical issues during the day, please stop by the registration table just outside the ballroom doors, and a member of the Encompass Health team will be glad to assist you.



At this time, I want to introduce to you the members of the management team who are here with us today. We have our President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Tarr; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Coltharp; Executive Vice