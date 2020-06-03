Jun 03, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Brian Gil Tanquilut - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity/Stock Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2020 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. I am Brian Tanquilut. I'm the health care services analyst here at Jefferies.



Our next presenter is Encompass Health. They're the largest operator of inpatient rehab facilities in the U.S., one of the largest operators of home nursing agencies and hospice as well also in the U.S. Joining us this afternoon are the company's CEO, Mark Tarr; the company's Chief Financial Officer, Doug Coltharp; and also Crissy Carlisle, who heads IR is with us in the background. We really appreciate you taking the time today, guys.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity/And I guess I'll start by saying, Mark, if you don't mind just giving us a little bit of an update on the latest things going on in Encompass. I know you filed an 8-K this morning, giving some detail on recent trends. So yes, I'll