Jun 10, 2020 / 08:20PM GMT

Matthew Richard Larew - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon. My name is Matt Larew, and I'm the health care delivery and services analyst here at William Blair who covers Encompass Health.



Encompass Health really is the clear market leader in inpatient rehabilitation and has a growing network of home health and hospice agencies built around its rehab hospitals.



I'm joined today by President and CEO, Mark Tarr; CFO, Doug Coltharp. I think many of you know Crissy Carlisle from Investor Relations as well.



A brief compliance notes. I'm required to inform you that for a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interests, please visit our website at williamblair.com.



So Mark, maybe I just wanted to start, given this is a generalist growth stock conference and actually the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, maybe you could provide us a quick overview of the business as there may be a few folks on the call with us today who are not familiar.



Mark J. Tarr -