Q2 2020 Encompass Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - Chief IR Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Mark Tarr, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Coltharp, Chief Financial Officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, President, Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals; Patrick Darby, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; and April Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the second quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our