Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Crissy Carlisle, Encompass Health's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.
Crissy Buchanan Carlisle - Encompass Health Corporation - CFO of Home Health & Hospice business and Chief IR Officer
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Mark Tarr, President and Chief Executive Officer; Doug Coltharp, Chief Financial Officer; Barb Jacobsmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Encompass Home Health & Hospice; and Patrick Darby, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.
Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the second quarter earnings release, supplemental information and related Form 8-K filed with the SEC are available on our website at encompasshealth.com.
On Page 2 of the supplemental
Q2 2021 Encompass Health Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...