May 10, 2022 / 10:20PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Thank you everyone for joining us today. It's my pleasure to introduce Encompass Health. Encompass is the largest operator of inpatient rehab facilities as well as one of the largest providers of home health and hospice. Presenting today, we have Mark Tarr, who's President and CEO; as well as Mark Miller from Investor Relations. Before we jump into Q&A, I think there's some forward-looking statements you guys...



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Yes. So first of all, it's great to be here. I've been asked to remind everybody that our disclosure statement can be found as part of our 8-K filing for our Q1 earnings, and that's out there on our website. So I can check that box now.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchAll right. Excellent. So I guess maybe jump into one of the big themes this week is labor. So can you talk