May 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Thank you for joining us today. It's my pleasure to introduce Encompass Health. Encompass is the largest operator of inpatient rehab facilities in the country. Presenting today, we have Doug Coltharp, who's the CFO; as well as Mark Miller, who is the Chief Investor Relations Officer. And we're going to jump right into questions, right?



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchSo I guess one of the things that I've been struggling with and hoping to kind of get an answer to this week is it seemed like providers across the board were reporting really good volumes, almost all of a sudden. Is there anything that you would attribute the strength in volumes to this quarter? Why did everything seem to come back in Q1?- Encompass Health Corporation - Executive VP & CFOYes. First, for us, the volumes have been strong for a period of time. You go all