Encompass Health Corp Investor Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark Miller - Encompass Health Corporation - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning



Good morning. I'm Mark Miller, Encompass Health's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Before we begin 3 quick notes. In the brochure in front of you, on Page 2, there is the WiFi information. On Page 4, there's a QR code for you to submit questions through. You can submit questions at any point during the presentations and we'll get to them during the Q&A session at the end. Any questions we don't get to, you can follow up with me afterwards.



Finally, the forward-looking statements throughout the day today, we'll be making forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the cautionary statements on this slide as well as the risk and factors on our Form 10-K for the year ended 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 2023, and in other documents Encompass Health has filed and will file.



With that, I will turn it over to Mark Tarr.



Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director



