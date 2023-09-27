Sep 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Mark Miller - Encompass Health Corporation - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning
Good morning. I'm Mark Miller, Encompass Health's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Before we begin 3 quick notes. In the brochure in front of you, on Page 2, there is the WiFi information. On Page 4, there's a QR code for you to submit questions through. You can submit questions at any point during the presentations and we'll get to them during the Q&A session at the end. Any questions we don't get to, you can follow up with me afterwards.
Finally, the forward-looking statements throughout the day today, we'll be making forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the cautionary statements on this slide as well as the risk and factors on our Form 10-K for the year ended 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 2023, and in other documents Encompass Health has filed and will file.
With that, I will turn it over to Mark Tarr.
Mark J. Tarr - Encompass Health Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Encompass Health Corp Investor Day Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...