Q2 2022 Eagle Point Income Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to Eagle Point Income Company's second-quarter 2022 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Peter Sceusa at ICR. Thank you. You may begin.



Peter Sceusa - ICR - IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the matters discussed in this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and projected financial information. For further information on the factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Each forward-looking statement and projection of financial information made during this call is based on information available to us as of the date of this