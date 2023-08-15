Q2 2023 Eagle Point Income Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Eagle Point Income Company second-quarter 2023 financial results call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Peter Sceusa at ICR. Thank you, Peter. You may begin.



Peter Sceusa - ICR - IR



Thank you and good morning. Before we begin our formal remarks, we need to remind everyone that the matters discussed in this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially than those projected in such forward-looking statements and projected financial information.



For further information on factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement