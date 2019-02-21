Q4 2018 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Douglas Dean Dirks - Employers Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call for Employers Holdings. Today's call is being recorded and webcast from the Investors section of our website, where a replay will be available following the call.



With me today on the call are Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Festa, our Chief Operating Officer.



Although we believe the