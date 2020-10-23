Q3 2020 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Lori Ann Brown - Employers Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Employers.



Presenting today on the call will be Doug Dirks, our Chief Executive Officer; Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Festa, our Chief Operating Officer.