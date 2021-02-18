Q4 2020 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q4 2020 Employers Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Without further ado, I would like to hand the conference over to your host today, Ms. Lori Brown. Thank you. Please start.



Lori Ann Brown - Employers Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Call for Employers. Today's call is being recorded and webcast from the Investor website -- the Investor section of our website, where a replay will be available following the call.



Presenting today on the call will be Kathy Antonello, our Chief Actuary; Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Festa, our Chief Operating Officer; and Doug Dirks, our Chief Executive Officer. Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical