Q4 2021 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Lori Ann Brown - Employers Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome everyone to the fourth quarter 2021 earnings call for Employers. Presenting today on the call will be Kathy Antonello, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer.



Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are considered forward-looking statements.