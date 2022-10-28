Q3 2022 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2022 Employers Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Lori Brown. You may begin.



Lori Ann Brown - Employers Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the third quarter 2022 earnings call for Employers. Today's call is being recorded and webcast from the Investors section of our website, where a replay will be available following the call. Presenting today on the call will be Kathy Antonello, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer.



Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe the expectations expressed in our forward-looking statements are