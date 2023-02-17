Q4 2022 Employers Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Employers Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Lori Brown, Executive Vice President, General Counsel. Please go ahead.



Lori Ann Brown - Employers Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Employers. Today's call is being recorded and webcast from the Investors section of our website, where a replay will be available following the call.



Presenting today on the call will be Kathy Antonello, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Paquette, our Chief Financial Officer. Statements made during this conference call that are not based on historical facts are considered forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of