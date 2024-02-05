Feb 05, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and webcast. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Ms. Rainey Mancini.
Laraine A. Mancini - The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.-SVP of IR
Hello. On today's call are Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tracey Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Since many of our remarks today contain forward-looking statements, let me refer you to our press release and our reports filed with the SEC, where you'll find factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.
To facilitate the discussion of our underlying business, the commentary on our financial results and expectations is before restructuring and other charges and adjustments disclosed in our press release. Unless otherwise stated, all organic net
Q2 2024 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
