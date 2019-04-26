Apr 26, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Elanco strategic investment update. (Operator Instructions) Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Jim Greffet - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR



Thanks, Amy. Good morning. Thank for joining us as we announced important strategic investments for Elanco. I'm Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relation. Joining me are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Schacht, Executive Vice President, Innovation, Regulatory and Business Development; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.



During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For example, our results may be affected by competitive developments, the timing and success of new product launches, regulatory and legal