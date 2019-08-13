Aug 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Adrian, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Elanco Animal Health Q2 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Jim Greffet. Please go ahead, sir.
Jim Greffet - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR
Thanks, Adrian. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Q2 2019 Earnings Call. I'm Jim Greffet, the Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.
During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 2 and those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
As a reminder, our
Q2 2019 Elanco Animal Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...