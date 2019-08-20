Aug 20, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Elanco Investor Call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. Mr. Jim Greffet, you may begin your conference.



Jim Greffet - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR



Thanks, Jessa. Good morning. Thank you for joining us as we announced an important strategic investment for Elanco. I'm Jim Greffet, the Head of Investor Relations. Joining me are Jeff Simmons, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Schacht, Executive Vice President, R&D and Business Development; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.



During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For example, our results may be affected by competitive developments, the timing and success of new product launches, regulatory and legal matters, government