Jan 14, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan and very pleased to be introducing Elanco today. From Elanco, we have the company's CEO, Jeff Simmons. If we think back to last year, the company presented shortly after its IPO. We had a very busy 2019, including the Bayer transaction announced over the summer, so very much looking forward to Jeff's comments and as we think about Elanco heading into 2020.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Chris. Look forward to the opportunity to share a little bit of the exciting year we had in 2019 and looking forward in 2020. Of course, I'll make the disclaimer of forward-looking comments. Here's what I'd like to do today. No question an exciting time in our history as a company.



I'd like to cover 3 areas today. First, back to some of the compelling fundamentals of the industry that we're in, a little different than pharmaceuticals that is represented here today,