Q2 2020 Elanco Animal Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the Elanco Animal Health Q2 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Jim Greffet. Please go ahead, sir.



Jim Greffet - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR



Thanks, Adrian. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Q2 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Katy Grissom from Investor Relations; and Tiffany Kanaga, who will be the new Head of Investor Relations, as I return to Lilly at the end of August.



As always, during this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors including those listed on Slide 2 and those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and