Jan 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and pleased to be introducing Elanco to kick off day 2 of the JPMorgan 2021 Healthcare Conference. From the company, we have Jeff Simmons, the company's President and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, let me turn it over to Jeff.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Chris. I want to thank JPMorgan. Thank you for all the work you do as a great analyst to the Animal Health business and look forward to engaging with all of you. Thank you for your interest in Elanco, and I'm looking forward to sharing the state of the company as we've come off from, as all of you know, an investor conference in December.



So first of all, I'll start and make the disclaimers that are noted on Slide 2, and just highlight those as we begin.



As we discussed, and I'll reference the December 15 Investor Day, we are excited to introduce the new company,