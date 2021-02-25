Feb 25, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



Thank you for joining us. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team and also cover the animal health space here for BofA.



For our next session, we have Elanco and joining us is CEO, Jeff Simmons. So Jeff, thank you very much for being here. Thanks for taking the time.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Great. Great to be here, Mike. Thank you.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



So the format of the session is actually going to be a fireside chat. And then if there's questions, feel free to submit them through the portal or via e-mail directly.



I think, Jeff, maybe just to get the ball rolling, maybe you can open with some prepared remarks.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Real quick.