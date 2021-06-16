Jun 16, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Elanco to acquire KindredBio Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tiffany Kanaga. Please go ahead.



Tiffany Ann Kanaga - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Head of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us as we announce Elanco Animal Health's acquisition of KindredBio. I'm Tiffany Kanaga, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Aaron Schacht, our Executive Vice President of Innovation, Regulatory and Business Development; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.



During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and other forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of KindredBio, the expected timetable for completing the transaction, future financial and operating